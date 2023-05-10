Gilson Gray financial management (GGFM), the financial planning division of full-service law firm Gilson Gray, has purchased Wilson Financial in its fourth acquisition in the last 12 months.

Following the recent acquisition of RS Robertson, the St Andrews-based boutique wealth management company, launched by Gavin Wilson in 2018 as a member of the St James Place partner network, broadens GGFM’s portfolio in Dundee.

Wilson will be joining a team of more than a dozen financial planning and client engagement specialists at Gilson Gray’s new city centre headquarters at 2 West Marketgait.

Sarah Hughes wealth management, situated in Edinburgh, was acquired by GGFM earlier this year, while East Lothian’s Scott Wallace financial planning joined the firm in late 2022.

The strategic expansion initiative has increased GGFM’s assets under management to over £650m, and the firm now employs more than 20 financial advisers who serve clients across the UK.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gavin is a great addition to GGFM, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients from our growing Dundee office. He will complement our existing team and play a central role in helping to develop our presence in the wider region, particularly Fife and Stirling.

“Gilson Gray arrived in Dundee just two years ago and has grown significantly – our acquisition of RS Robertson has added a strong GGFM presence to our legal expertise in the city. Adding Wilson Financial to our business is the latest deal in a series of strategic acquisitions and we hope to conclude more across Scotland as we move further into 2023.”

Gavin Wilson added: “Building a business has been a great experience over the last six or so years, but when the opportunity to become part of GGFM came up it felt like the right time to bring that chapter of my career to an end. Joining GGFM is a great opportunity and the right fit for my clients across the UK – it will give them access to a wider team that share the same values, a broader range of expert services, and a greater depth of experience.”