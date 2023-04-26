Gilson Gray financial management (GGFM), the financial services subsidiary of Gilson Gray, has purchased RS Robertson financial planning, one of Fife’s major financial advice firms.

RS Robertson financial planning was established in the 1970s, with managing director Gordon Laing taking over in 2013.

In recent years, the firm has developed to become one of Scotland’s most successful St. James’s Place partner practises, offering individual clients and small businesses a comprehensive range of bespoke financial services as well as advice on proficient pension schemes.

Laing and a team of 12 financial planning and client relationship professionals will join Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, which recently relocated to 2 West Marketgait in the city centre.

Clients of RS Robertson financial planning across Scotland’s east coast and central belt will now have access to Gilson Gray’s broader regulations and property capabilities.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gordon has decades of valuable experience and a well-established reputation for trusted financial advice in the region, and we know that GGFM will be a great fit for RS Robertson clients and team. The acquisition not only represents an opportunity for GGFM to expand and grow our presence in Fife, Dundee, and Angus, but will see Gordon join the fold to help develop the business further.

“Gordon and I have known one another for around 10 years and have worked together on a few projects already. This is an exciting time for both businesses, with two growing firms coming together to bolster our combined offering for clients. In just two years since Gilson Gray first arrived in Dundee, the firm has gone from strength to strength with this acquisition further adding to the range of financial, property and legal services we offer in the local market.”

Gordon Laing added: “In a world of growing financial complexity we see it as a huge bonus to be able to offer clients access to the wider expertise of Gilson Gray’s team of professionals. Joining GGFM and having the backing of the firm means I will be able to spend more time doing one of the things I am most passionate about – helping the next generation of financial planners with training and development.”

GGFM’s latest buy brings its total assets under management to more than £650m and is part of a continuing development strategy that includes the recent takeover of Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes wealth management.