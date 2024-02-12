The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, BaFin, has granted four licences to Crypto Finance, the FINMA-supervised supplier of institutional grade investment solutions, custody, and trading for digital assets.
Regulated digital asset trading, settlement, and custody services are covered under the licences held by its subsidiary, Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, in Germany.
Within the regulated European digital asset value chain, the company’s position is further reinforced by the additional licencing.
Along with demonstrating Crypto Finance’s dedication to offering seamless institutional-grade services inside the legal framework, this result also strengthens the company’s position as an innovator in the digital asset ecosystem.
Stijn Vander Straeten, the CEO of Crypto Finance Group, stated: “We are excited that Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH is now licensed by BaFin, the highest benchmark in regulatory oversight, as a crypto custody provider in Germany. It distinguishes our offering as one of the few to meet these exceptionally high standards. This demonstrates our commitment to transparency and security but also positions us as a trusted entity in the market, contributing to the development of a reliable ecosystem for crypto assets.”
Eric Viohl, managing director at Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, added: “Crypto Finance offers a comprehensive approach as a one-stop-shop solution for digital assets. Our commitment to covering the entire value chain sets us apart and we are now proud to be able to achieve significant milestones in Germany, where we offer highly regulated services. Our offering goes beyond trading to include settlement, custody, and post-trade services, creating a seamless experience for institutional investors seeking access to the dynamic world of digital assets.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Company partnerships
Ancala Partners, an independent private infrastructure manager with headquarters in London, has agreed to sell a sizeable minority interest to Vontobel.
In addition to being a significant step toward achieving Vontobel’s strategic goals, the Ancala deal represents the company’s entry into institutional private markets.