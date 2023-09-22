The GenXFinancial subsection provides high-net-worth individuals and families with personalised financial planning, estate planning, and wealth management methods.

“Today’s clients are comfortable working remotely and value having a dedicated professional to guide their financial plans,” stated Brian Heapps, co-founder, and CEO of GenXFinancial.

To enhance the high-net-worth investment services offered by the newly established private client division, the expansion involves the hire of two additional team members.

Furthermore, the provision of ongoing financial planning services, and the inclusion of OnDemand educational resources.

Alex Petrovich, CFP, head of MyRemoteFA said: “MyRemoteFA has grown revenues by 25% year over year and now oversees $375m in assets. We’re excited to extend our remote service model to our new private client division, providing dedicated, personalised service and creating tailored wealth management solutions.”

Sean Bove, CFP, head of the new division, added: “Our ongoing remote financial planning model, including estate planning, allows us to work with clients and update their plans in real-time. This combined approach truly defines what it means to deliver ‘Financial Advice on Your Terms.'”

Along from helping its clients, MyRemoteFA also serves as a continuity partner for the majority of the advisers in the Innovative Financial Group (IFG) nationwide network, offering assurance in the event of a death or disability.

MyRemoteFA, Innovative Financial Group, and SellMyFinancialPractice are among the GenXFinancial family of companies, which offers complete solutions for advisers and clients devoted to influencing the future of financial advising.