GBST rolls out wealth management administration platform in UAE

Composer offers benefits to new employee workplace savings plans. Credit: NordWood Themes on Unsplash.

Fintech firm GBST has strengthened its global presence by launching its wealth management administration platform in UAE.

Dubbed Composer, the platform offers benefits to new employee workplace savings plans as well as fund platforms, wealth management and insurance firms.

The SaaS technology platform, which is compatible with Middle Eastern market, provides stakeholders in advised, direct, and workplace distribution sectors with retail investment solutions.

It has already helped customers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) as well as Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with their regulatory requirements, stated the firm.

Recently, Middle East region rolled out several new rules like BOD-49, which requires the availability of all fees to the customer, and employee workplace saving schemes in line with current regulations in the UK.

GBST head of EMEA David Simpson said: “We are continuing to see price and margin squeezes making it even more important to focus on reduction in the total cost of technology ownership.

“Our wealth management administration platform has undergone an impressive technology transformation in order to support the future growth and evolution of financial services organisations, while ensuring the need for operational efficiency and risk reduction are met.

“We’ve taken over 30 years of product and business functionality and invested heavily in the underlying technology stack and user experience to bring a globally accessible, digitally and cloud enabled, secure, compliant, and scalable solution to the Middle East region.”

Besides Composer, GBST currently offers its digital customer experience platform, Catalyst, to clients in Middle East.