FundRock expands global footprint with Netherlands office

FundRock Distribution has opened a new office location in Amsterdam, after securing full regulatory approval from local regulator AFM.

The new office, which will provide local market insight and global connectivity to asset managers globally, is expected to further expand the firm’s existing multinational team.

It will offer proximity to clients’ key marketing and distribution markets by leveraging FundRock’s established network to generate significant time, resource and cost benefits.

FundRock has a network of over 170 experts in key jurisdictions including the UK, Luxembourg, Ireland, France, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

FundRock head Xavier Parain said: “We are excited to announce the further expansion of FundRock Distribution with the opening of a new office in the Netherlands.

“This announcement signals our strategic intent to represent asset managers across their portfolio wherever they are in the world – helping them to tackle the increasingly complex regulatory requirements of cross-border fund distribution and supporting their asset raising activities. We look forward to announcing further geographic expansion in 2022.”

FundRock offers third-party ManCo and fund distribution services to help its customers streamline their operations. The firm also provides a range of fund administration, middle office, banking, depositary and custody services through the Apex Group.

As of at end of last year, the firm manages more than 470 funds with a total of €134bn in assets.

FundRock head of Distribution Arnaud Gerard said: “As part of the Apex Group, FundRock Distribution offers a powerful solution for asset managers, providing local substance combined with global connectivity, enabling clients to focus on their core business.

“Our presence in Amsterdam will help our clients to more efficiently and effectively distribute their funds across Europe and the rest of the world with the highest standards of governance and regulatory compliance.”