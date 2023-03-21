FT Partners equity research will focus on major FinTech firms that promote new FinTech innovations. Credit: Kaleidico on Unsplash.

Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners), an investment bank that focuses on fintech firms, has introduced its new equity research platform.

The platform expands the company’s global advisory solutions and boost its position across the public and private the fintech sectors.

It will centre around major fintech firms that promote new fintech innovations.

Jointly led by FT Partners research co-directors Craig Maurer and Matt O’Neills, the platform initially offers equity research coverage on 25 public fintech firms.

FT Partners founder and CEO Steve McLaughlin said: “FT Partners has emerged as the largest global advisory franchise in FinTech and the market’s demand for our entry into the Equity Research business has been building for the last decade.

“We’ve recruited who we believe to be the most respected Equity Research analysts in the space.

“While in stealth mode for the last year, the support for our reimagined Equity Research offering from both the buy-side and issuers has been universally enthusiastic.”

FT Partners equity research will comprise published research for institutional investors at free of cost and without any obligation to trade or pay commissions.

It will exclude ratings, price targets, or earnings estimates, with focus on scenario-driven analysis and financial modelling.

The platform will add coverage of the private firms and their CEOs across the fintech ecosystem, among others.

In addition, FT Partners announced that it had appointed Rob Riley to serve as the head of its equity research sales.

The platform expands the company’s global advisory solutions and boost its position across the public and private fintech sectors.