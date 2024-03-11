Supplier of risk and compliance solutions, FMConsult, has been bought by fscom, the governance, risk, and compliance consultant.

According to fscom, the deal has solidified the company’s position as a recognised innovator in the industry and has quickened its entry into asset and fund management.

Jamie Cooke, CEO of FSCom said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of FMConsult as a pivotal step in fscom’s expansion strategy for our asset and fund management practice. FMConsult’s expertise and experience complements fscom’s wider governance, risk and compliance offering. This acquisition bolsters our ability to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the demand for compliance services within the sector.”

The purchase, which was recommended by commercial law firm Davidson McDonnell and corporate finance experts NovitasFTCL, will enable fscom to expand its advisory capabilities and set itself up for rapid development within the financial services industry.

FMConsult, formed in 2004 by Jim Fleming and Dallas McGillivray, focuses on risk and compliance solutions for asset managers.

Andy Hicks, managing director of FMConsult added: “Through fscom, FMConsult now has the potential to provide both existing and future clients with the opportunity to access a multi-disciplinary team of experts across regulatory compliance, financial crime and cyber security to supplement its experienced industry experts in delivering outstanding client solutions. This will give our clients enhanced peace of mind that their governance, risk, and compliance requirements will be met. It is an exciting time for FMConsult, and we are looking forward to growing with the support of the wider fscom group.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Cooke concluded: “FMConsult provides us with immediate growth opportunities and further strengthens fscom’s commitment to the asset and fund management market in the UK and Ireland.”

The commercial name FMConsult will remain part of the FSCom Group, operated by Fleming McGillivray &Co (UK).

In other deals, ZILO has signed an agreement with global investment and retirement savings business, Fidelity International. Specifically, the deal delivers ZILO’s cloud-based transfer agency platform as part of its private assets business operating model.

This follows Fidelity International Strategic Ventures investment in ZILO as part of its £25m Series A funding round in 2023.

This agreement will integrate ZILO into the infrastructure of Fidelity International’s private assets business. The aim is to provide a modern transfer agency solution to support product growth.