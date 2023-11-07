Global law firm Womble Bond Dickinson announces the addition of three new members to its Private Wealth practise: Nicole Thomlinson, Nadine Kilvington, and Harriet Campbell.
With over 200 years of experience advising clients on an array of problems, including wills, tax and succession planning, trust administration, and residence and domicile concerns, Womble Bond Dickinson’s Private Wealth practise welcomes the new appointments with a blend of experience and knowledge.
As a new legal director for the company, Campbell is a highly qualified attorney with more than 20 years of expertise representing private clients. At Farrer & Co., Campbell worked as a consultant solicitor in the private client division after serving as a solicitor at Douglas Home & Co.
Kilvington, a former senior solicitor at Latimer Hinks Solicitors, is joining Womble Bond Dickinson as an associate. Kilvington’s background include the drafting of powers of attorney and wills, the establishment and management of trusts, assistance with probate, wealth preservation, and tax planning.
After serving as a legal graduate trainee for Harriet Campbell at Douglas Home & Co., Thomlinson now works as a paralegal for the company. Thomlinson is a part of Womble Bond Dickinson’s ‘Flourish’ programme, which will help her pass the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). She brings experience drafting wills and powers of attorney, assisting with estate administration, and offering tax and trust advice.
Neil Long, partner and head of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Private Capital Team, commented: “As we expand our client work in the UK and internationally, these important hires ensure our award-winning team continues to offer our clients with the highest levels of expertise, advice and local knowledge.
“Our Private Wealth practice has been supporting businesses and families for over two centuries. Harriet, Nadine, and Nicole will allow us to build on our heritage by offering our clients a mix of fresh experience and innovative thinking.”
With a mandate to engage with customers locally as well as globally, the newly hired staff will be situated in Womble Bond Dickinson’s Newcastle office.