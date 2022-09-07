Futu Securities partners Franklin Templeton to launch risk-based model portfolios

Franklin Templeton teams up with Futu to launch risk-based model portfolios. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Digital brokerage and wealth management firm Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) has forged an alliance with Global asset manager Franklin Templeton to introduce three risk-based model portfolios.

Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions will develop the portfolios that seek to cater to various investment and risk-related requirements of its customers.

The latest partnership will bolster the companies’ existing strategic collaboration, which was formed two years back.

The new collaboration will see the development of various investment solutions on Futu’s digital platform for investors based in Hong Kong.

Futu Holdings head of global strategy and wealth management Steve Zeng said: “We are pleased to partner with Franklin Templeton, one of the largest asset managers globally, in introducing a suite of model portfolios which leverage Franklin Templeton’s proven expertise in managing capital and risks to meet investor needs for returns at various risk levels.

“This collaboration is an example of how Futu endeavors to bring the most leading financial technology and highly competitive wealth management solutions to help its clients achieve their financial goals.”

In 2019, Futu debuted its mutual fund unit to grow its customers and diversify its operations.

Franklin Templeton head of retail sales for Greater China Simon Wong said: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Futu by being the first asset manager on the platform to support a suite of customised risk-based model portfolios, catering to different needs of investors in terms of investment targets and risk preferences.

“Franklin Templeton has a strong track record in model portfolios in the US and we look to bring more specialised solutions to investors in Hong Kong.”

In June this year, Franklin Templeton announced a partnership with iCapital to provide alternative investment solutions.