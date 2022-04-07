Franklin Templeton invests in SMA platform Eaglebrook Advisors

Franklin Templeton has made an undisclosed investment in crypto separately managed account (SMA) platform Eaglebrook Advisors.

This investment is in addition to Eaglebrook’s $20m Series A funding round announced earlier this year. The firm has raised $22m in capital to date.

Founded in 2019, Eaglebrook’s SMA platform enables financial advisors to allocate to professionally managed digital asset investment strategies.

The fresh proceeds will enable Eaglebrook to drive its technology and product development to serve financial advisors and the wealth management industry and to enhance its digital asset SMA platform.

Eaglebrook Advisors CEO and founder Christopher King said: “We are thrilled to partner with Franklin Templeton to bring digital asset SMAs to the advisor channel and believe this will help accelerate the adoption of digital asset SMAs and Eaglebrook’s platform as the solution for financial advisors investing in the digital asset market.

“This partnership signals that the acceleration and adoption of digital assets among the broader wealth management industry uniquely positions Eaglebrook as the partner of choice for wealth management firms and their clients.”

Eaglebrook’s SMA platform is designed to integrate with the current portfolio management systems and workflows of the advisers.

It allows advisers to model, onboard, bill, and advise on their clients’ bitcoin and digital asset holdings within unified technology ecosystem.

The platform currently serves 60 registered investment advisers and 500 financial advisers across the US, including Mariner Wealth Advisors, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors and Dynasty Financial Partners.

Franklin Templeton head of Product Solutions Roger Paradiso said: “We are excited about this partnership and our shared vision for the future of advised solutions in the digital asset class.

“We look forward to bringing these innovative solutions to our partner firms, advisors and clients.”

This week, Franklin Templeton finalised its acquisition of alternative investment manager Lexington Partners.