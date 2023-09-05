Minett introduces Five Horizons as part of P1 Investment Services.

Under the P1 brand, Five Horizons Wealth Management will conduct business using the company’s administrative, technological, and regulatory infrastructure.

Furthermore, they will also use its gratis digital-only investment platform.

Five risk-rated portfolios will be accessible as growth, income, or responsible mandates at the outset of Five Horizons.

These will be accessible through a number of advising platforms as well as P1’s own platform.

Clients will have the choice of using pre-built models or a specialised investment manager who will offer a more personalised service.

Previously, Minett served as a deputy head at the Tunbridge Wells office of Brooks Macdonald and an investment director with City Asset Management.

Minett stated: “Working with P1 allows us to launch as a nimble start up but with the support and resources of a larger firm. In addition to giving our clients access to a market leading platform, we can also plug in to P1’s investment resources and ethical investment pedigree. The key question for any business setting up today is whether your technology will be fit for purpose in 10 years’ time. Everything I have seen about P1 and the progress they have made on their platform gives us comfort that we are partnering with the right company. The industry is changing quickly, and I am excited about where we can take this business over the next decade.”

P1 chief executive James Priday added: ‘We’re delighted to have Dan and Five Horizons Wealth Management onboard. Dan setting up his business under the P1 umbrella is a natural fit for P1. Dan understands the importance of embracing technology to reduce costs and provide better services to advisers and clients.’

Elston Portfolio Management, Corrival Capital Management, and Pangea Impact Investments, in addition to other investment managers running their companies under P1, will all join P1 as well as Five Horizons.

They will be included in the increasing list of wealth managers and DFMs that advisers on the P1 Platform can access.