Skerritts, a chartered financial planner and wealth management firm, has appointed Paul Feeney as CEO.

Subject to regulatory approval, Feeney, the former CEO of Quilter, will begin working for the company at the beginning of May.

Richard Skerritt, the company’s founder, will continue to serve as a non-executive director.

Feeney worked at Quilter for a decade before leaving at the end of last year.

He formerly supported as the group managing director of Gartmore Investment Management and as the chief executive of NatWest Private Bank.

Feeney said, “Skerritts has all the right building blocks and, importantly, the right values to become one of the leading wealth management businesses in this country, and with the continued backing of Sovereign Capital, that’s exactly what we are going to create.”

“I am immensely proud of Skerritts and what we have created over the last 30 years. The business provides clients with a holistic wealth management offering, and following Sovereign’s investment in early 2021, we have further invested in our capabilities,’’ Skeritt added.

“The technology roadmap for the next 18 months is very exciting. Paul’s significant sector experience will allow the Group to reach its full potential and I look forward to supporting the business and Paul as a continuing board member and non-executive director.’’

Skerritts has completed nine acquisitions since receiving an investment from Sovereign Capital Partners in March 2021.

The most recent acquisition was Kent-based Equinox Wealth in January, which brought the group an additional £62 million in assets under management.

In 2022, Skerritts acquired four companies: Geoffrey Craig Limited, Saffron Wealth Management, Bradbury Hamilton, and PS Financial Advisers Ltd.

Skerritts’ assets under management increased by £560 mn as a result of these four acquisitions.