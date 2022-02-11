Focus Partners taps CAIS for customised alternative investments platform

Focus Financial Partners has turned to CAIS Capital to launch a customised alternative investments platform for its partner firms.

The platform will offer Focus partner firms access to a range of alternative investments and options to evaluate various alternative investment strategies for their clients.

These include private equity, hedge funds, real estate, digital assets and private credit.

Furthermore, the platform will provide services such advisor education, independent due diligence and digitised transaction processing as well as third-party reporting integrations.

Related

Focus COO and co-founder Rajini Kodialam said: “The CAIS Platform is customised to meet the needs of our partners. It will deliver a curated selection of investment options and allow our partners to work with CAIS to add additional funds to the Platform.

“Our partner firms will also benefit from the digitised investment selection, transaction processing and integrated reporting with independent custodians and reporting firms, creating significant operating efficiencies around their investments in alternatives.”

As part of the tie-up, CAIS will launch and run a proprietary feeder funds and multi-manager funds through its platform for Focus partner firms.

Focus partner firms will have the option to add their own sourced third-party funds to the platform and take advantage of its centralised monitoring, transacting and reporting features.

In addition, the partner firms will also benefit from CAIS IQ, a learning system designed by CAIS to enable advisers enhance their client outcomes.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

CAIS founder and CEO Founder and CEO said: “For over a decade, CAIS has worked closely with Focus partner firms and understands their alternative investments needs.

“This new, customised Platform will enable every partner firm to offer its clients alternative investments as part of a diversified investment strategy.”

Last month, CAIS secured $225m in a funding round to accelerate its technology development and invest in the digitisation of product operations and processes.