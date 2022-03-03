First Financial revamps wealth management business under new brand

First Financial Bank has revamped its wealth management business under the new brand called Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Yellow Cardinal will operate as a division of First Financial Bank.

The firm will provide personal financial planning, investment management, trust and estate management, retail brokerage, and corporate retirement plan services for clients across the US.

In addition, it introduced expanded capabilities in business succession planning and fixed income investments.

Yellow Cardinal president Greg Harris said: “Just as a yellow cardinal is unique in nature, the Yellow Cardinal brand expresses our aim to help clients live a one in a million life, with tailored wealth management solutions to help them reach their personal and business financial goals.”

Yellow Cardinal is launched with $3.3bn under management and care. It also manages an additional $1.7bn in its retail brokerage platform.

Harris added: “The Yellow Cardinal advantage is our ability to provide comprehensive, seamless support for individuals across a wide range of financial services, including our wealth management solutions and First Financial’s full spectrum of banking services. From a business line of credit all the way through legacy planning, we can handle all of those needs under one roof.”

Founded in 1863, First Financial Bank is a subsidiary Ohio-based bank holding company First Financial Bancorp.

The firm offers banking and financial services products through its commercial, retail banking, mortgage banking, investment commercial real estate, commercial finance and wealth management businesses.

