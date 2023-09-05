Shaw is in charge of expanding and improving connections with consultants overseas across all investment strategies in stocks and credit from the company’s New York headquarters, as well as fundamentally growing First Eagle’s institutional business.

In order to raise the recognition of First Eagle’s equity-oriented and alternative credit strategies among international institutional consultants and clients, Shaw will also work with relationship management and business development professionals throughout the entire company, including First Eagle Alternative Credit and Napier Park.

Shaw will report to Matthieu Louanges, global head of institutional and head of non-US wealth solutions.

Louanges stated: “We are thrilled that Allison has joined First Eagle as Global Head of Consultant Relations. The consultant channel has been and will remain a critical pillar of our institutional business, and Allison’s hiring illustrates our strong commitment to the consulting community and to the institutional business more broadly. Allison’s expertise across investment strategies and commitment to delivering tailored solutions bolsters the capabilities of our Consultant Relations team, while her leadership skills will promote a unified pursuit of excellent service across First Eagle’s institutional business.”

Shaw remarked of her new position: “I am absolutely delighted to embark on this new chapter with First Eagle Investments. I am eager to partner with my team and other First Eagle colleagues to continue cultivating strong partnerships and delivering value-added solutions in the ever-evolving consultant community.”

Bringing almost 20 years of financial services experience, Shaw most recently served as Macquarie Asset Management’s head of consultant relations and public markets sales for the Americas.

In this role, she directed the firm’s consultant relations team in the Americas, constructed and implemented a strategic plan for each of its focused strategies, and represented the firm’s broad spectrum of fixed income, equity, and real asset alternatives.

Furthermore, she was earlier employed as a product manager for small cap equities and was a senior member of Franklin Templeton’s consultant relations team.

Shaw started off in the business world as a senior analyst at BARRA RogersCasey and graduated from Cornell University and is a chartered financial analyst.