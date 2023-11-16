First Bancorp’s fully owned division, First Bank, the biggest community bank with its headquarters in North Carolina, reports that its executive leadership structure has changed to better enable it to carry out its strategic plan.
The first change was Adam Currie appointed First Bank’s President on 13 November, 2023, and will report to Mike Mayer, the bank’s CEO.
Currie is in charge of all the bank’s operations, which include marketing, operations, IT, credit administration, and all lending and branch operations.
From 2015 till the present, Currie has held a number of positions at First Bank, most recently serving as chief development officer.
Having worked in capital markets, retail banking, and commercial banking, Currie has over two decades of expertise in the financial industry.
In addition, the bank’s chief financial officer, Elizabeth Bostian, will continue to oversee all aspects of financial administration and take charge of human resources as a managed business unit.
Bostian joined First Bank in 2012 and has held the position of CFO since 2021.
Mayer stated: “We are very excited for both Adam and Elizabeth as they assume additional responsibilities. These strategic changes are what we need to continue to stay nimble, innovative, and forward-thinking. First Bank is now poised, more than ever, to embrace the future and bring value to our customers, associates and stakeholders.”
Furthermore, Mayer will remain president of First Bancorp and CEO of the bank.
With its headquarters located in Southern Pines, North Carolina, First Bank is the banking division of First Bancorp, boasting over $12bn in total assets.
First Bank is a community bank with a state charter that has 118 locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Using a customised approach to banking, First Bank has been managing homes and businesses since 1935. It does this by fusing technology, local knowledge, and the greatest financial solutions available.