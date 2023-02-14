The funding will help Landytech to speed up its expansion across the globe. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

UK-based fintech startup Landytech has secured an investment of $12m in its Series B round led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG).

The firm’s existing investor Adelie Capital also took part in the fundraise.

The latest investment follows a $6m funding secured by the firm through a Series A round in March 2021.

The funding will be used by Landytech to speed up its expansion across the globe as well as facilitate the development of new products in alliance with its clients.

The company currently caters to single and multi-family offices in addition to trustees and asset managers and others in more than 15 countries worldwide.

Landytech has already developed a platform, dubbed Sesame, to allow its customers to consolidate their reporting procedures, analyse investment risks, among others.

The platform has also been designed to help investors make more informed decisions by using various investment updates, analytics and reporting solutions.

Landytech CEO and founder Benjamin Moute said: ‘’Landytech was created to revolutionise the way asset owners, investment managers and advisors access asset information.

“This funding represents a confidence in our go-to-market strategy and our vision to transform the way asset information is sourced and consumed. We chose to work with Aquiline owing to their unrivalled expertise at the intersection of financial services and technology.

“This relationship unlocks exciting opportunities as the company expands geographically and continues its development of an industry-leading platform.”