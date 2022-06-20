Findex Group acquires McGarva Accounting Group

Findex Group has acquired McGarva Accounting Group which trades under Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping in Toowoomba, reported Financial Standard.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

The deal will allow Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping to offer clients access to Findex’s accounting, wealth, tax and advisory services.

Atticus Business Accountants founder and director May McGarva said that the acquisition would further enhance service offering and ability to deliver value to clients.

McGarva commented: “We strive to collaborate, inspire and innovate with our clients and strategic partners to drive their business success. With the enhanced service offering of Findex, we will be even better equipped to deliver on that.”

Findex senior partner Brett Collins said that the deal would further enhance the deep expertise available to the Toowoomba community.

Collins said: “The team at Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping bring a wealth of experience, talented people and wonderful clients to the Findex business. They are a perfect complement to our business, and we are very excited to have them join us.”

Findex chief financial officer Matt Games added: “Toowoomba is an important region for our growth plans and I’m looking forward to seeing the team come together to further build our presence and impact in Toowoomba.”

Findex provides a range of financial advisory and accounting, investment management, and consulting services. The has a client base of over 250,000 with over $17bn funds under advice.

It currently employs 2700 staff across Australia and New Zealand.