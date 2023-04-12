Finastra has started a collaboration with Alygne, a sustainability technology platform that provides personalised ESG alternative data, to assist asset managers worldwide in making more advanced ESG investments.

Financial institutions will be able to get ESG alternative data on private and public enterprises when Finastra’s Fusion Invest merges with Alygne’s sustainability technology platform.

A new connector combines Alygne’s data into Fusion Invest, allowing users to use the solution’s portfolio management tools to ascertain that portfolios reflect their ESG-related values.

“Making investments that coincide with corporate and customer values is front of mind for asset managers, but a lack of access to data and metrics makes this challenging,” said Fabien Féron, senior product manager, Fusion Invest at Finastra.

“In addition to using traditional financial metrics to monitor their portfolios, our customers can strengthen their decision-making process by accessing Alygne’s tailored ESG data through our solution. They can easily check the impact of trade simulations for both public and private markets.”

Fusion Invest is a platform that offers portfolio analytics and automated processes via a real-time Investment Book of Records and multi-GAAP accounting books of records (IBOR and ABOR).

The platform combines modern analytics, broad asset class coverage, and open technology via digital dashboarding and APIs to help financial institutions produce higher returns while lowering operational risks.

Alygne is a sustainability technology platform that makes ESG-related alternative data about private and public corporations accessible and visible.

It calculates ESG scores across various dimensions by reading global news, social media posts, and company statements and applying natural language processing and machine learning.

Alygne works in line with indicators found in global reporting systems such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Corinne Grillet, CEO at Alygne stated: “Through seamless integration with Fusion Invest, fund managers can use our data to make decisions based on financial and extra-financial criteria by adapting quickly to fast evolving market regulations and conditions. Retail and institutional clients can also use this data to promote ESG capabilities to their end customers.

“Our collaboration with Finastra combines best-of-breed portfolio management with advanced ESG analytics to support the global agenda of powering value-driven investments.”