left to right, Paul Doyle, Klaus Schuster and Xavier Zawisza.

Fiera Capital Corporation, a global asset manager with over $122bn under management across public and private markets strategies, has launched an office in Abu Dhabi, marking the initial step in the company’s expansion aspirations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area.

The company’s Middle Eastern office, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi worldwide Market (ADGM), contributes to a growing worldwide footprint that spans four continents.

Moreover, the newly founded office will be directed by Fiera Capital’s Paul Doyle and Xavier Zawisza, who formerly worked for an investment bank in the UAE.

Doyle and Zawisza will be in charge of expanding the current investment base of Fiera Capital.

The two were chosen due to their wealth of experience in fundraising in the Middle East and their extensive history of counselling major institutional investors on asset manager selection and search.

Klaus Schuster, CEO of Fiera Capital EMEA, emphasises the company’s long-standing relationships with institutional investors throughout the GCC.

“Leveraging the strong relationships we’ve forged with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pension funds and major listed corporates in the region, we’re taking the next logical step in our expansion,” Schuster said in a statement.

“Investors at all tiers have a growing preference for multi-asset portfolio solutions across public and private market strategies which can be tailored to meet specific asset allocation criteria. Our offering in the Middle East will replicate the bedrock on which Fiera Capital’s success has been built; a philosophy of investing in quality over long-term horizons in the absolute pursuit of steady and financially sustainable alpha.”

In addition to the company’s specific MENA mandate, Fiera Capital actively positions itself as an investor in the Gulf through its frontier markets and emerging markets strategies.

Fiera Capital’s Middle East activities focus global and MENA-specific stocks, real assets such as real estate, infrastructure, natural capital, and indirect exposure through private credit instruments.

Furthermore, Fiera Capital was founded in 2003 by chairman and global chief executive officer Jean-Guy Desjardins and has its base in Montreal.

It has operations in North America, Europe and Asia and the global footprint has grown as a result of recent additions of CEOs for EMEA (Schuster), the United States (Eric Roberts), and Canada (Maxime Ménard), reviving the company’s regionalised distribution model.