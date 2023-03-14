Under the alliance, New York Life Investments will act as a distribution partner for Fiera Capital. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Independent asset manager Fiera Capital has strengthened its reach in the US by forming a new strategic distribution collaboration with investment management firm New York Life Investments.

Fiera Capital has leveraged its affiliates, including Fiera Capital (FCI), Fiera Comox Partners and Fiera Capital (UK), to enter the alliance.

Under the tie-up, New York Life Investments will act as a distribution partner for Fiera Capital.

The deal comprises some exclusivity rights in the US retail intermediary network for several investment strategies handled by the teams of FCI, Fiera Comox as well as Fiera UK Atlas Global Companies.

It will help FCI to further distribute its Tax Efficient Fixed Income separately managed account (SMA) strategies along with its US Growth Equity unit’s flagship Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth SMA plans.

The collaboration also follows a sub-advisory partnership between Fiera Capital and StonePine Asset Management announced in February last year.

Fiera Capital chairman of the Board and CEO Jean-Guy Desjardins said: “As we continue to fortify our global distribution capabilities across public and private markets, I am excited to announce this new distribution partnership with New York Life Investments.

“New York Life Investments’ unwavering dedication to providing their clients with meaningful investment outcomes and competitive performance through their multi-boutique model, is on par with our own passion for creating sustainable prosperity for our clients through the efficient allocation of capital.”

Currently, Fiera Capital delivers tailormade and multi-asset offerings across various asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients in North America, Europe and major markets in Asia.