CJ Morrell, Managing Director, Head of Japan, at Fiera Capital Asia.

Fiera Capital, an independent asset management company, has appointed CJ Morrell as managing director and head of Japan for Fiera Capital Asia, with immediate effect.

With the newly created position, Fiera will be able to concentrate proactively on the Japanese market at a time when the country is undergoing extensive economic restructuring.

Morrell is set to expand on the business and 23-year legacy of the current Asia team in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Korea, reporting to Fiera Capital Asia CEO Rob Petty.

With a narrowed focus on Japan, Fiera is happy to extend its commitment to its current customers there.

The new role, which comes after the recruitment of Maxime Menard as CEO of Fiera Canada, Eric Roberts as CEO of Fiera USA, Klaus Schuster as CEO of Fiera EMEA, and Alain Meyer as managing director and head of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), supports the continued implementation of Fiera’s regionalised distribution model.

Morrell will be in charge of expanding Fiera’s local footprint and enhancing its current connections within the industry.

He was chosen due to his extensive expertise and experience in the public equities markets of Japan, Asia, and the United States, along with his demonstrated leadership abilities.

Moreover, Morrell has over 30 years of experience in the asset management sector, having worked at Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Sloane Robinson Asset Management.

Petty stated: “Morrell brings a wealth of experience in the asset management business, having both investment and distribution experience, and a personal, long-standing commitment to and knowledge of the Japanese market. As a firm, our commitment comes at a time when we are seeing the long-term impact of the government’s ongoing financial reform, the end of the zero-interest rate environment, and thus a long-term opportunity for our active asset management mindset and differentiated strategies to offer Japanese investors our long-term Canadian perspective on investments.”

“This is particularly the case as institutional and high-net-worth capital shifts to strategies across real assets and equities with inflation-hedging and income generating characteristics, where Fiera Capital is extremely well-placed.”

Morrell’s hiring marks the latest phase in Fiera’s global expansion, following the announcement of distinct regional offices in Zurich, Switzerland, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in February 2024.