FE fundinfo bolsters European footprint with Funds360 acquisition

FE fundinfo has acquired the French fund data & solutions provider Funds360 from Euronext for an undisclosed amount.

The acquired entity, which has offices in Fontainebleau and Paris, was founded in 2011.

It provides fund data, life insurance schemes, real estate investment vehicles as well as equities, bonds and structured products to back offices and solution providers across banking, asset management, wealth management, insurance, media and fintech industries.

Funds360 also provides regulatory look-through solutions and media solutions to its customers.

Related

Funds360’s data set and its footprint in the French fund market is expected to bolster FE fundinfo’s existing fund data and technology capabilities in the UK, Continental Europe and Asia.

FE fundinfo chief executive Hamish Purdey said: “We share a similar philosophy with Funds360 in making investment data accessible across the global fund data landscape to make investors better connected and better informed.”

The deal is said to follow a period of rapid organic and inorganic growth in Europe for FE fundinfo.

Last August, the firm strengthened its presence in the Nordic fund industry with the acquisition of Denmark-based fund data and technology company FundConnect.

Earlier last year, it also bought Center for Social and Sustainable Products to expand its ESG capabilities.

Recently, FE fundinfo struck a strategic alliance with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE). It plans to purchase Luxembourg-based fund registration and regulatory services provider Fundsquare as part of this partnership.

Funds360 managing director Olivier Bellescize said: “We’re delighted to be joining the FE fundinfo family and play an active part in the business’ vision to create a Pan-European fund data and technology champion.

“This transaction enables us to further broaden and deepen our set of solutions to our clients and to continue to drive the agenda for transparency and efficiency in the collection and distribution of fund data.”