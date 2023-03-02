Farro Capital

Farro Capital, a wealth management platform and multi-family office, has announced the official opening of its Singapore office.

The Singapore-based, MAS-licensed firm will serve ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families with curated independent advice and creative solutions to help them safeguard and build their wealth and legacy.

Furthermore, the new organisation will provide global UHNW families with an integrated wealth management experience that includes goal-based investment, risk management, credit solutions, cross-border structuring, next generation planning, and philanthropic stewardship.

“Our founding team comprises industry specialists and thought leaders with a proven track record in wealth management and related services. Farro Capital was born on the premise that the approach to wealth management had to be reimagined to address the gaps in the current wealth management and family office (FO) space. The industry is seeing challenges in securing top talent, ensuring high standards of trust and governance, and creating one-stop infrastructure to serve the complex needs of sophisticated clients. Combining our expertise from different vantage points, we believe that Farro Capital will be able to provide our clients with trusted and holistic advisory services addressing the needs of these clients,” said Hemant Tucker, co-founder and CEO, at Farro Capital.

Since its initial launch at the end of 2022, Farro Capital has amassed more over $1bn in assets under management, servicing clients from more than 12 markets, including Billionaires, affluent Family Offices, and Unicorn Founders.

Tucker adds, “We are excited to be entering the wealth management space at a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity in Singapore and the region. With increasing wealth and demand for professional and institutionalised wealth management services, the decision to base Farro Capital in Singapore was a natural choice.’’

Singapore, a key centre for wealth management and family offices in the region, is well-positioned to cater to the area’s sustained growth in UHNWIs and FOs, particularly a new generation of wealth owners seeking an advanced offering of wealth management services.

According to Wealth-2022 X’s Billionaire Census, Asia is home to more over a quarter of the world’s billionaires. It is anticipated to have one-third of the world’s billionaire population by 2023. With an established financial services industry and a favourable regulatory environment, the city state is preparing to capitalise on these trends and maintain its position as a hub for wealth management and related services such as legacy planning and philanthropic initiatives.