With approximately 30 years of experience in the corporate world, Wilson has held executive positions in a variety of industries, including fund management, business services, real estate, and media and brings this knowledge to Fairstone.

Over the course of his lengthy career, he served as CFO at Topland Group PLC, one of the largest privately held investment firms in the UK, and River and Mercantile Group PLC, which had £50bn ($63.6bn) in assets.

He has also held the role of managing director of corporate finance at the multi-asset investment management company, Pacific Investments.

Fairstone CEO Lee Hartley said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Simon to Fairstone. His highly valuable sector experience adds additional breadth and depth to our executive team and his contribution will enable us to continue on our growth trajectory whilst ensuring we become a fitter business at the same time.”

”We’re moving into a new phase of our journey and Simon will provide us with the additional skillset that we need to push further on.”

The hiring coincides with Simon Pile’s transition from finance director to chief accounting officer, who will be in charge of the group’s primary financial operations in the UK.

Hartley continued: “From the outset we have always advocated internal progression and this appointment is the latest evidence of that.

“I am highly confident that together, Wilson and Pile will provide the power that the business needs to achieve our next set of objectives.”

Wilson’s hiring follows the resignation of Iain Jamieson, the group’s former CFO, who leaves after three and a half years.

“Fairstone’s phenomenal growth trajectory has been incredibly impressive, and I am delighted to be joining the team,” Wilson added.

“The group has made significant progress in recent years on a number of fronts, and I am very much looking forward to contributing to this success.”

Fairstone’s strategic growth ambitions are complemented by the improvement of the finance division.

Following the group’s entry into Ireland in 2022, the company now employs over 1,100 people.

It generates gross fee income of £120m and has ambitions to significantly expand the infrastructure of its regional headquarters over the years to come.