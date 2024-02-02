“The way payments are made is changing” and digital cash could define the future. Credit: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Digital cash, also known as central bank digital currency (CBDC), is issued by a country’s central bank rather than a commercial bank. It is a digital currency that can be used in the same way as physical banknotes but without the physical element.

The potential introduction of digital cash is being piloted, developed or researched by governments in 100 countries around the world, according to US think tank the Atlantic Council, with a further 11 having already launched a CBDC.

There are several reasons that the widespread introduction of CBDC looks likely, with the primary one being the prevalence of digital payments, compared with old-fashioned cash.

Is the introduction of digital cash inevitable?

In a consultation response published in January 2024, the Bank of England considered the reasons why digital cash looks to be almost inevitable, stating: “The way payments are made, and the type of money used to make them, is changing …

“A digital pound would help to ensure that central bank money remains available and useful in an ever more digital economy, continuing to support UK monetary and financial stability. It would also provide a public platform for private-sector innovation, promoting further competition, efficiency and choice in payments.”

The adoption of digital currency appears to be necessary for governments looking to remain competitive. As GlobalData analyst Arnie Cho explained: “There is no choice but to go that way. If a government doesn’t engage in CBDC, it will be left out of the future of global financial system.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

What are the privacy concerns?

Among the concerns raised about digital cash in some quarters is privacy due in particular to it being more trackable than physical cash.

“Rather than privacy concerns, it’s more realistic to call them ‘perceived concerns’,” said Cho. “Essentially, people are afraid of their privacy being exposed to the government – how they spend money, where they spend, what they buy. Ever since payment card transactions began, there has been no privacy. Your bank and the credit card scheme (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) will know where you spend money.”

However, Cho pointed out that the concerns around digital cash are comparable to the other privacies sacrificed in favour of convenience.

“If you store your photos on Apple or Google’s cloud, send emails through their platform, use Facebook, Instagram or other social media, then they know all your private life, but users believe or perceive that it is secure and private,” he said.

There have also been concerns raised around the potential for hacking as cybercriminals become increasingly adept at gaining access to digital wallets. Phishing and malware attacks are potential avenues for bad actors, and avoiding the dangers requires serious cybersecurity considerations. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of the risks associated with the early domestic development of CBDCs.

It wrote: “Fragmented international efforts to build CBDCs are likely to result in interoperability challenges and cross-border cybersecurity risks. Countries are understandably focused on domestic use, with too little thought for cross-border regulation, interoperability, and standard-setting. Regardless of whether the United States decides to deploy a CBDC, as issuers of a major world reserve currency, the Federal Reserve should help lead the charge toward development of global CBDC regulations in standard-setting bodies. International financial forums, including the Bank for International Settlements, IMF, and G20 have a similarly critical role to play.”

Are the concerns valid?

The concerns about privacy are founded, but the implementation of privacy protections will offer some safeguarding for users. The World Economic Forum has made clear that banks have a duty to put protections in place, writing: “[Banks] need to explain how transaction data is being anonymized and aggregated to protect individuals’ identities and activities.”

“Legal frameworks will also be needed to strictly limit any government’s ability to access and use transaction data without proper justification or oversight. These steps will help ensure not just that privacy is embedded in CBDCs, but that trust is too.”

While the concerns around the safety of digital cash are not unfounded, for most people they should not be an issue. They are an issue primarily for the likes of people under oppressive regimes or involved in criminal enterprise – the latter of which the increased tracking would actually help to catch.

For those not in such situations, Cho commented: “Users just have to trust the government … it has a lot to do with getting people used to it and understanding how privacy really works. Previously, the issue of privacy in the banking and payments sector hasn’t really been transparent and a lot of the understandings were actually perceptions created by the service providers.”