Evelyn Partners sizes up Scotland expansion with new office

Wealth management services group Evelyn Partners has agreed terms for offices in Glasgow, Scotland.

This announcement brings the Evelyn Glasgow teams together in a single location that will support its growth plans in Scotland. The merged group, from Tilney and Smith & Williamson, has deep roots in Glasgow from 1881.

Evelyn, which looks after £52.7bn of assets for its wealth management clients and £10bn for its fund governance and administration clients, will make this its second biggest office in the group. Around 250 staff will move into the new place, which allows for future expansion, from two existing offices.

Paul Frame, regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Evelyn Partners, commented: “We are excited to have agreed terms for 177 Bothwell Street. Our new offices will provide a first-class working environment for our staff based in Glasgow and supports our ambitious plans for continued expansion in Scotland. The building’s location in the city centre, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for our clients to meet with our specialist teams and attend events.”

Neil Coxhead, chief executive of Evelyn Partners’ host ACD and fund administration business added: “Our host ACD and fund administration business has its centre of excellence in Glasgow and the new office allows us to keep pace with our expansion plans. 177 Bothwell Street will provide a great city centre location and modern working environment for our teams that supplies specialist services to the UK funds industry.”