Before Evelyn Partners, Brown started Morgan Grenfell Asset Management (formerly Deutsche Asset Management) after receiving her degree from Oxford University in 1994, rising to the position of director of global equities.
Since 2002, she has worked as a consultant, specialising in pension funds and charitable organisations.
As a result, she has been able to specialise in TCFD and, more recently, climate change and responsible investment.
Brown will be joining the Evelyn Partners team, which focuses on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into the investment process.
By encouraging businesses to enhance their business practises, the firm is attempting to incorporate these principles into its active ownership strategy.
Chris Kenny, head of investment management at Evelyn Partners commented: “I am delighted that Katrina has chosen to join Evelyn Partners at a time when we are bolstering our capabilities in responsible investment. She will assist with developing our commercial proposition as well as accelerating the integration of ESG investment risks and opportunities into the investment process.”
“It’s very exciting to be part of a prestigious and well-regarded organisation that already has a good foundation in responsible investment. The prospect for developing Evelyn Partners capabilities is compelling and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in this important and dynamic area,” added Brown.
Most recently, the Evelyn Partners Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) team has sold out of its holding in the Impax Environmental Markets Investment Trust fund in favour for its more open-ended sister strategy, Impax Environmental Markets.
In addition, the Sustainable MPS team added to its positions in Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity income and Federated Hermes Sustainable Global Equity.