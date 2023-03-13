Gee is a trustee at the Association of Charitable Organisations. Credit: Evelyn Partners

British wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has appointed Caroline Jarvis Gee as its new chief of charity business development.

Gee has more than two decades of experience working in the non-profit sector.

After earning her MBA at Cass Business School (now Bayes), she started her work as a charity fundraiser in the US and went on to specialise in charities at EdenTree, James Hambro, Investec, and Kleinwort Benson.

She is said to specialise in ESG and assisting charities to align their investments with their values.

Gee is a trustee at the Association of Charitable Organisations.

In her new role, she will be assisting charities in understanding and connecting with solutions for their investment and income requirements.

She will also be responsible to support Evelyn’s charity thought leadership programme, the company said.

Evelyn Partners head of charities Nick Murphy commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Caroline to Evelyn Partners to lead our business development work with charities.

“She brings extensive experience in the space, and we think she’ll do a fantastic job developing our charity offering.”

The company added that Gee will collaborate with Geraldine Wright, partner for charities, and Keith Burdon, who is in charge of charities in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Gee commented: “Evelyn Partners’ breadth of experience and investment process is entirely aligned with charity thinking – long term, stable and results driven. I am delighted to be joining the team.”