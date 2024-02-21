Reinoud Noorduijn, Certified Financial Planner at Evelyn Partners.

Reinoud Noorduijn has been appointed as a certified financial planner at Evelyn Partners’ Guildford office. The wealth management group intends to increase the number of Surrey-based clients it serves as part of this strategy.

Noorduijn joined Evelyn Partners after working as an associate financial planner at Sheraton Financial Planning in Fareham for over two years.

He assists clients to understand their situation and what they want to accomplish before developing a financial strategy to help them reach their long-term objectives.

Moreover, Noorduijn will be headquartered at Evelyn Partners’ office at Onslow House, which is located in the center of the city and provides clients with a variety of professional and financial services, such as tax guidance from highly skilled specialists, investment management, and financial planning.

Guildford’s financial planning division has grown substantially in recent years, from five advisers in 2021 to 14 now.

Lee Matthews, managing partner in Evelyn Partners’ Guildford office commented: “I am delighted to welcome Reinoud to our growing financial planning team in Guildford. We are seeing increasing demand for good quality financial advice and to keep up with our ever-growing client base in Surrey wanted to recruit an additional dynamic financial planner for our like-minded team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Reinoud as we grow our business and provide great advice to even more clients in the region.”

Noorduijn added: “I am excited to be joining Evelyn Partners’ Guildford financial planning team and working with Lee and the wider business to help clients meet their long-term goals and objectives. We have a very comprehensive offering and ambitious growth plans, and my experience in retirement planning and long-term care complements and adds to an established and dedicated team of specialists here in Guildford.”

Most recently, Evelyn Partners also added an experienced investment manager to expand the East Anglia team.