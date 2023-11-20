Matthew Wells has been promoted to partner at Evelyn Partners, the integrated wealth management and professional services group, bolstering the investment management team in Leeds.
Wells is a seasoned investment manager who specialises in managing money for private clients and charitable organisations.
He has been in the business for more than 25 years.
After beginning his professional career in the City of London with Schroders, Wells moved to Leeds in 2000 to work for RBC Brewin Dolphin before joining Evelyn Partners in the position of senior portfolio manager.
As one of the most seasoned specialised charity managers in the area, he specialises in managing portfolios for both private and charitable clients.
Wells holds the designation of chartered wealth manager from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Insurance.
The Leeds branch of Evelyn Partners, located at City Point on King Street, offers a variety of services, such as investment management, tax advice, and financial planning, to assist clients in managing their personal and company financial affairs.
Ian Gibson, managing partner in Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Matthew to our growing Leeds office. He has a wealth of experience building long-term relationships with charities and high net worth individuals across the region and helping them achieve their investment objectives. I am looking forward to working closely with Matthew as we continue with our growth plans for expanding our investment management offering in the region.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Evelyn Partners team in Leeds. I am looking forward to bringing my 25 years industry experience to an already well-established, professional, and dedicated team. From the Evelyn Partners team in Leeds, I will continue to provide a high level of client service, bespoke financial strategy and investment performance to charities and private clients throughout the region,” added Wells.