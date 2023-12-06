Bindesh Sajvani, group chief risk officer at Evelyn Partners.

Bindesh Sajvani is named chief risk officer and group head of compliance by Evelyn Partners, following regulatory approval.

Formerly the global chief risk officer at Pendal Group, the parent company of JO Hambro Capital Management, Sajvani is now with Evelyn Partners. Before that, he held the position of global chief risk officer at the publicly traded alternative asset management company in the UK, Intermediate Capital Group Plc.

Qualified as an accountant, he was employed by Ernst & Young as a senior consultant in the practice of business risk consultancy.

He has held senior risk and compliance positions at Aberdeen Asset Management, Aviva Plc (Morley Fund Management), and Lloyds Bank Plc (Scottish Widows Investment Management) subsidiaries. Prior to this, Sajvani served on the audit and risk committee at Edinburgh University.

Paul Geddes, group chief executive officer of Evelyn Partners said: “I’m pleased to welcome Bindesh to the senior leadership team at Evelyn Partners. He is a highly experienced professional who has worked in senior risk and compliance roles for over 25 years. I look forward to working closely with him as we execute our strategy.”

Furthermore, Evelyn Partners has acquired Harwood Hutton, a company of accounts, tax advisers and business specialists.

Based in Beaconsfield, Harwood Hutton and its 70-strong team provide a range of personal and business tax and accountancy services which will be brought to Evelyn Partners.

This deal is Evelyn Partners’ fifth of the year and continues the firm’s strategy of boosting strong organic growth with selective deals for high quality businesses. These deals also contain complementary expertise that should bolster the company’s regional presence.

Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to welcome the team and clients of Harwood Hutton to Evelyn Partners. Harwood Hutton is a high-quality professional services firm with a long-standing track record of giving clients the best possible tax advice and accountancy solutions. Harwood Hutton’s approach of providing a fully supportive, personal service and building long-standing relationships with clients is very much in line with our culture at Evelyn Partners.