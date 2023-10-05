The solution, which integrates easily into FundSettle, Euroclear’s established funds platform, utilises the technology and expertise of Goji, a modern fintech company that specialises in servicing private market funds.

Clients are able to obtain a wider variety of fund asset classes from a single point of access due to the new solution.

A simplified digital approach that addresses the whole investment lifecycle, from early commitments and capital calls to asset servicing and distribution, will be advantageous to investors.

Asset managers can greatly increase their scope by making their funds available on the platform via the distributor network of Euroclear.

Digital features of the platform will also give fund administrators more access to scalability.

The announcement comes after MFEX’s distribution and data services have been effectively added, and it is an important next step in the development of Euroclear’s range of fund services.

Valerie Urbain, chief business officer, Euroclear commented: “We are very pleased to announce this milestone achievement with our partner Goji. Through the integration of innovative technology, Euroclear is delivering on its strategy to provide a best-in-class global funds service. We now offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution across the full range of fund products, including ETFs, money market and mutual funds as well as alternative and private market funds – demonstrating our commitment to building a fully digital marketplace that caters to the entire funds ecosystem.”

Euroclear offers local and international securities settlement and custody for bonds, shares, derivatives, and investment funds.

As a durable capital market infrastructure, Euroclear works to providing scaled risk reduction, automation, and efficiency for its global client franchise.