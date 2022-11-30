Estancia makes strategic investment in InvestorCOM

The investment helps InvestorCOM to carry out further growth in North America and beyond. Credit: Precondo CA on Unsplash.

Estancia Capital Partners, a specialist private equity firm, has concluded a strategic investment in InvestorCOM, which offers software and tech-driven compliance tools to the asset and wealth management sector.

The investment, whose size has not been divulged, will be used by InvestorCOM to carry out further growth in North America and beyond.

InvestorCOM’s compliance platform is designed to help wealth management companies and advisors to comply with principles formulated by securities regulators throughout North America.

InvestorCOM founder and CEO David Reeve said: “We are excited to partner with Estancia on this next stage of our journey as we continue to grow our platform and expand our distribution.

“I am confident that our combined knowledge and resources will yield greater capabilities for our clients.”

Reeve added: “InvestorCOM’s experienced management team will remain in place and continue to support InvestorCOM’s strong client service model.”

InvestorCOM noted that its platform allows users to assess and monitor the competitive aspect of a firm’s products.

The platform also allows advisors to examine investment alternatives as well as capture and disclose transactions digitally.

Estancia co-founder and managing director Takashi Moriuchi said: “InvestorCOM has a legacy of providing compliant communications solutions.

“Estancia is pleased to partner with David and his leadership team to accelerate InvestorCOM’s growth trajectory, including its comprehensive solutions addressing Regulation Best Interest, often referred to as ‘Reg BI’, as well as PTE 2020-02 [Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02].”

In June this year, Estancia-backed Reich & Tang Deposit Networks (R&T) combined its operations with Total Bank Solutions (TBS), a US-based financial technology firm.

The consolidated entity created a fintech firm with over $220bn of assets under administration.