The Singapore branch joins England & Company’s four US locations, which are strategically situated in Houston, New York, San Diego, and Washington, DC.

Patrick O’Shea, who formerly served as a managing director in the company’s New York office, is the head of England’s Singapore branch.

He assisted with a variety of energy, industrial, logistics, and technology companies while at England & Company, offering mergers and acquisitions and capital raising advice services.

Furthermore, O’Shea worked as a senior investment banker at JP Morgan in New York and Tokyo before joining England in 2011.

He was also a part of Merrill Lynch’s technology investment banking division in New York.

Kiat Tan, who joined the firm’s Singapore office early this year, was additionally announced.

Tan has extensive worldwide experience in mergers and acquisitions, business development strategy, restructuring, and institutional fundraising.

With an emphasis on the consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and real estate sectors, he was employed for investment banks, professional services companies, and multinational enterprises throughout Asia and the UK.

Before moving to England, Tan oversaw institutional fundraising efforts for Folk Developments, a UK-based developer of residential properties.

He also held the positions of head of mergers and acquisitions and investments for Nippon Paint Group and head of mergers and acquisitions advisory for Avista Houlihan Lokey in Singapore.

Craig England, CEO of England & Company, commented: “We are eager to build on 20-years of success by growing our international footprint and enhancing our capabilities for cross-border activity through our expanded office in Singapore. Over the past decade, Patrick has demonstrated his skill as a strategic advisor to our diverse client base in the United States. Kiat is a proven investment banker with deep relationships and many years of experience throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our team in Singapore will provide superior guidance to our clients around the world as they pursue strategic acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships, and financings in Asia.”