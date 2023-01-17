Using iCapital solutions, Endowus’ clients will be able to avail several institutional-grade private markets tools. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Endowus, a wealthtech platform based in Singapore, has forged an alliance with fintech outfit iCapital to offer additional private market investment tools to its clients.

Under the partnership, Endowus’ accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong will receive various private market funds driven by iCapital’s technology.

Using the iCapital solutions, Endowus’ clients will be able to avail several institutional-grade private markets tools within private equity, private debt and real assets segments.

The users will also be able to improve their operational efficiency by employing the tools.

Endowus CEO Gregory Van said: “At Endowus, we focus on providing our clients with institutional-quality wealth management at the lowest possible cost.

“We know diversification is critical for all investors, and the access to the private markets will give investors greater depth and breadth in their portfolios.

“This is what we are seeking to provide for Endowus Private Wealth clients, and we have been looking for the right fund managers with proven track records and solutions to provide our clients with access to alternative solutions.”

Since April 2021, Endowus is said to have almost tripled the size of its accredited investors.

iCapital head of international Marco Bizzozero said: “Wealth managers and their advisors are increasingly looking to private markets as a way to support their clients to improve the quality and diversification of their portfolio and their financial outcomes.”

Last week, iCapital announced plans to add over 100 new staff to bolster its technology development team.