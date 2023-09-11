Speroni, in her new position reports to Michael Vlahovic, head of private banking UK.

EFG is extending its hub and booking centre in this crucial market as part of its commitment to developing its private banking operations.

In support of these initiatives, EFG is ramping up its UK team and has already recruited a number of skilled individuals who will contribute to the growth of the company in the future.

Among these significant recruits is Speroni, who joins EFG from Credit Suisse, where she spent over five years as team leader UK and was a managing director.

She formerly worked for Rothschild and was the director of the family office team at Barclays.

Moving ahead, Speroni will now provide private banking and investing services to UK and international clients from the EFG Private Bank Mayfair location.

Furthermore, EFG employed Inbal Shiloach early this year as a client relationship officer with a focus on Israeli ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI).

She spent 12 years at Julius Baer before joining the bank, where she most recently held the position of head of Israel out of London.

Hiloach previously served positions at Saxo Bank as head of client development and IDB London as head of private banking.

Additionally, as a client relationship officer with oversight of UHNWIs located in Hong-Kong and Greater China, Vivian Yuen also joined EFG in London earlier this year.

Prior to this, she was employed by Julius Bär Hong Kong, where she recently held the position of associate manager for private clients with appointments in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland.

In the upcoming weeks, EFG anticipates respective client relationship officers to join the UK team.

Michael Vlahovic, head of private banking at EFG Private Bank stated: “I am very pleased to welcome these seasoned bankers to EFG. These new hires underscore our commitment to continuously investing in the bank’s client-facing and support teams in order to deliver the high-quality service and advice for which EFG is known in the UK marketplace. With their deep experience and expertise, coupled with an entrepreneurial mindset, we are convinced that our new colleagues will successfully create value for our UK and international clients.”