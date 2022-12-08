EFG International names new CEO for Dubai Advisory Office

Ali Sandila will support EFG to further grow its business growth from the Dubai International Financial Centre. Credit: MagicTV from Pixabay.

EFG International has named Ali Sandila as the CEO of its Dubai Advisory Office, which caters to the company’s high-net-worth clients in the region.

The appointment took effect on 1 December 2022.

Sandila replaces Sascha Pietrek, who resigned from the role of CEO to follow external initiatives, and will report to the firm’s Middle East region head François Farjallah.

In his new position, Sandila will be responsible for boosting EFG’s reach in the United Arab Emirates.

He will also support EFG to further grow its business growth from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where the bank has presence since 2019.

With more than two decades of experience in the wealth management and private banking space, Sandila joined EFG in 2019.

He became the head of the bank’s private banking unit in Dubai in the same year.

Prior to his stint at EFG, Sandila was the market head for the Middle East and a member of the Middle East and Africa Board at LGT Bank Middle East, among others.

EFG International head of Continental Europe and the Middle East region Patrick Ramsey: “As part of our 2025 strategic plan, we aim to expand our Middle East business across GCC countries and the Levant, as well as broadening our range of investment and credit products and services with a particular focus on Sharia offerings and custody services for local Middle Eastern securities.”

EFG currently employs 30 people at its Dubai Advisory Office.

In September this year, EFG’s Swiss subsidiary EFG Bank announced the establishment of a representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel.