Portelli will take on additional responsibilities in his new position and join the executive committee and global business committee.

He will report to Giorgio Pradelli, the CEO of EFG International.

Portelli will oversee EFG’s global investment activities as the head of investment solutions, which will include all discretionary and advisory mandates, research, and the complete spectrum of investment funds managed by EFG Asset Management.

With over 20 years of expertise in private banking and investment banking, Portelli is a senior banking executive.

Between 2010 and 2017, he served in a number of prominent roles at UBS, including head of private solutions, EMEA, UBS investment bank.

Since 2017, he has served as Barclays Private Bank’s global co-head of investments, global head of the strategic solutions group, and global head of the private markets.

Furthermore, Portelli formerly held positions with Nomura and Lehman Brothers in the UK, the UAE, and Switzerland.

He is a Maltese citizen and graduated from the Bocconi University Business School in Milan with a master’s degree in international economics and management, money, banking, and finance.

In addition, Moz Afzal and Oliver Heinzelmann have been serving as interim co-heads of investment solutions since February 2023, alongside their roles as chief investment officer & CEO EFGAM and head of strategy & business development investment solutions.

With effect from February 1, 2024, Afzal will devote all of his attention to his primary position as chief investment officer and CEO of EFGAM.

He will also join the global business committee of EFG International.

Heinzelmann will begin as chief operating officer of investment solutions on the same day.

They will both report to Portelli.

Pradelli stated: “I am very pleased that Andre Portelli is joining EFG as the new head of investment solutions. With his extensive knowhow and vast experience, I am convinced that he will further enhance EFG’s global investment capabilities and drive content innovation. I would like to thank Moz Afzal and Oliver Heinzelmann for the outstanding commitment they have shown as Co-Heads of Investment Solutions over the past few months in addition to performing their core roles and I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”