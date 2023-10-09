Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari, managing director, head of distribution Middle East at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

Her job in this newly established position involves building and fostering connections with institutional clients across the GCC in a growingly strategic area.

With a focus on private markets, she seeks to give access to a broad spectrum of conviction-driven asset management experience.

Asad-Bakhtiari will be in charge of constructing an operation for Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in the Middle East.

With an extensive array of private equity and real estate investments, she can capitalise on the calibre of its services and its conviction-based investment offering, which is ideally suited for the demands of customers in the region.

Located in Dubai, Asad-Bakhtiari will report to Marie Jacot, the global head of distribution.

Furthermore, Asad-Bakhtiari joined Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management after seven years as head of distribution for Wells Fargo Asset Management, where she acquired over $10bn in AUM across equity, fixed income, hedge funds, and private equity.

She formerly worked at Franklin Templeton for five years as the Middle East Institutional Sales Manager, handling SWFs and Family Offices.

Asad-Bakhtiari spent the majority of her adult life in Canada until relocating to Dubai in 2004 after graduating from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal.

She began her career in investment before transitioning to sales in 2008.

Asad-Bakhtiari has raised over $14bn in AUM from markets in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East over the last two decades.

“We are delighted to welcome Fatima to Edmond de Rothschild,” said Marie Jacot, global head of distribution at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, of the new recruit.

‘‘She brings a depth of experience in the Middle East market which will undoubtedly help us establish our brand locally.”