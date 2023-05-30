Source: Shutterstock

Backing its commitment to energy and environmental transition, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management has joined the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

After joining the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, this is another step in the firm’s ESG strategy.

The initiative is designed to inspire action by the asset management industry to lead practice in driving the transition to net zero. In addition, it delivers the ambitious action and investment strategies that are necessary to achieve the goal of net zero emissions. It also gives a forum to share best practice and overcome barriers to aligning investments to that net zero finish line.

Furthermore, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management will strengthen its environmental work in partnership with asset owner clients. This includes decarbonisation goals, consistent with an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

The environmental initiative

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management is actively working on disclosing, over the next twelve months, the initial percentage of its portfolio, its ‘fair-share’ interim targets for AUM that will be managed in line with net zero initiative, its target date, as well as the methodology used to set the targets.

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative is managed globally by six Founding Partner investor networks, namely: Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), CDP, Ceres, Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In turn, the initiative is endorsed by The Investor Agenda, of which the investor networks are all founding partners.

In 2017, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management built a climate roadmap aligned with the Paris Agreement, with the aim of aiding limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees. Our “Sustainable Equity” and “Green New Deal” equities strategies, for example, are aligned with the objective of decarbonising the portfolios.