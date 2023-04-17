EdenTree Investment Management, a specialist and sustainable asset manager, announced Leonora Rae as Head of Corporate Responsibility & Charity Partnerships to integrate the company’s activities with EdenTree’s culture as a responsible and sustainable investment manager.

To honour the six-year anniversary of its employee-led Corporate Responsibility Committee and the formation of the Community Investment Fund, EdenTree has changed and defined its Corporate Responsibility approach into three focus areas: People, Community, and Environment.

Rae, who joined EdenTree’s Charity Team in 2019, will collaborate with EdenTree’s Corporate Responsibility Committee to further positive social and environmental impact.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to oversee EdenTree’s corporate responsibility initiatives and working with colleagues across the business to continue to drive positive change in each of our focus areas of People, Community and Environment,’’ Rae states of her role.

“Our corporate responsibility initiatives are at the heart of who we are as a responsible business, and I look forward to continued collaboration with colleagues, clients, beneficiaries and charity partners to continue to drive positive change.”

Rae has previously worked in the Business Development Team at Cambridge Associates, partnering with Endowments and Foundations, and has been associated with charities for many years, serving as a Trustee at three UK charities and as a passionate Champion of the Young Trustees Movement.

Daniel Barber, Chief Commercial Officer at EdenTree adds: “Our charitable ownership and commitment to our customers and communities means we have a unique opportunity to create a positive impact in the world. Since 2016 our parent company, Benefact Group, has surpassed its giving target of £150m in grants and donations to good causes. Earlier this year, The Directory of Social Change published its Guide to UK Company Giving 2023/4, and Benefact Group has been named as the third largest corporate charity giver in the UK, an accolade that we as a group are extremely proud of.’’

“The internal team, led by Leonora, have an important role in holding us accountable to the same high standards we expect from our investee companies, and the work they have in the pipeline is something we are excited about.”