Kobler will oversee finance, tax, capital planning and management, risk management, and investor relations in his capacity as chief financial officer for DWS.

Claire Peel, DWS’ current chief financial officer, made the decision to retire earlier in the year. She will be leaving the organisation on September 30.

Since 2013, Kobler has held the positions of chief financial officer and member of the executive committee at Allianz Global Investors.

Until 2020, he has additionally served as the company’s head in the UK.

Previously, Kobler worked as a managing director at Bank Julius Baer in Zurich and Singapore before joining Allianz Global Investors.

He received his PhD from the University of Basel and his M.A. from the University of St. Gallen.

Karl von Rohr, chairman of the supervisory board of DWS commented: “We look forward to welcoming a professional of Markus Kobler’s calibre and standing to DWS. His experience as CFO of one of the leading asset management companies positions him ideally to make an outstanding contribution at DWS.”

Stefan Hoops, chief executive officer of DWS, added: “I am personally grateful to Claire Peel for her focused, calm, and ever professional leadership. DWS owes her much and we wish her all the best. At the same time, we are looking forward to welcoming Markus Kobler as a seasoned and proven finance professional with deep international experience to our Executive Board. I am convinced that we will gain significant diversity of thought from his expertise and track-record to support us in delivering our strategic targets for 2025.”

“We are delighted to have Markus Kobler join DWS. He is a highly accomplished finance professional and as a senior leader will play a key role in DWS’s future strategic growth,” said James von Moltke, chief financial officer, and management board member of Deutsche Bank.