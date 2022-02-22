Hong Kong’s DL Holdings forms strategic partnership with insurer YF Life

Hong Kong-based wealth manager DL Holdings has announced a three-year strategic partnership with insurance provider YF Life.

The alliance follows DL Holding’s participation and investment in the YF Life Innovation Strategic Partnership Conference, which explored opportunities for the insurer’s business development, talent acquisition and other key initiatives.

The two companies will collaborate to analyse and expand their client base in the Asia-Pacific region. They will also jointly offer a range of services, including insurance, investment, family office, and asset management for high-net-worth (HNW) clients and families.

YF Life CEO and managing director Zhang Ke said that the partnership will add ‘new opportunities and advancement to YL Life’s family office and investment business’.

Ke said: “YF Life operates on the client-oriented principle that prioritizes clients’ need and satisfaction. We strive to provide up-to-date insurance products and will make every effort to provide safe and robust services in legacy planning and asset management.”

DL Holding specialises in family offices, securities investment and private equity funds services.

The firm will offer a spectrum of multi-family office and securities investment services for YF Life’s HNW clients as part of the partnership.

These include services such as alternative investment, asset management, offshore trust, identity planning, education, and philanthropy.

The companies have also agreed on sharing model on client resources and profit with plans for a long-term partnership through interaction of the two brands.

Commenting on the development, DL Holdings CEO Andy Chen said: “As one of our trusted insurance partners, YF Life is one of the best insurers in terms of branding, quality of products and convenient customer services.

“Our strategic partnership with YF Life will not only bring a substantial enhancement in our bespoke insurance products and underwriting services but will also broaden our high-net-worth client base and catalyse the expansion of our AUM.”