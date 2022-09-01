New digital private markets platform launches for wealth managers

PM Alpha, a new digital private markets platform for wealth managers, launched. Credit: Israel Andrade on Unsplash.

A new online digital platform, called Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), has been introduced to provide the wealth management industry with enhanced access to private markets.

PM Alpha aims to serve asset and wealth managers, as well as advisers across the globe.

The company already raised approximately £1m via private fundraising.

It covers a range of asset classes including alternative credit, venture and growth capital, private equity, real assets and others. Access to co-investments is also expected to be provided.

PM Alpha seeks to function as a single window platform for customers to have timely access to the right types of products. Using the platform, wealth managers will be able to address the challenges of high fees, minimum investment requirements and paperwork.

A group of veterans from private banking and asset management industry have helped in the formation of PM Alpha.

Tom Douie, founder and CEO of the firm, has experience in serving Morgan Stanley and Neuberger Berman. Recently, Douie worked as the global head of distribution at Muzinich & Co.

Apart from Douie, a number of former Citi Private Bank officials including Alexis Weber, Melyan Guerrero and Chloe Mercer have supported the establishment of PM Alpha. All of them have more than 20 years of experience in serving major institutional investors, asset and wealth managers as well as family offices worldwide.

Douie said: “We aim to revolutionise private markets investments because we firmly believe that broad access to these markets is crucial for providing a wider range of asset classes to better serve the long-term needs of individual investors.

“We believe that in the current economic climate wealth managers need to have a larger toolkit to provide better long-term solutions to their clients and that’s what we aim to help them achieve.”