Digital Integration in Wealth Management 2024, the 8th annual hosting of this conference, has announced its speakers over the two days.
Beginning on 19 March 2024 at the County Hall in London, the keynote speech is from Mark Glover, the global head of financial planning – wealth management at HSBC.
Glover will be discussing digital tools within financial planning, both in his talk and within a fireside chat.
Day 2 begins with a panel discussing the next technological leap in wealth management with speakers from Barclays, Vanguard, Hyperion Fintech, M-Files and GlobalData.
The entire agenda can be found here and if you wish to register for the event, please click here and fill in your details.
Patrick Brusnahan, editor of Private Banker International, a media partner, said: “Digital Integration in Wealth Management 2024 is one of the highlights of the conference year and this agenda looks better than ever before. Across both days, there are a huge number of interesting panels and talks regarding the everchanging wealth management sector.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData