Collectively, they will be known as “Deutsche Numis,” a force in UK investment banking and a trusted advisor for UK listed businesses, highlighting the unity and reputations of both companies in the UK and abroad.
The collaboration speeds up Deutsche Bank‘s Global Hausbank initiative to position itself as a client’s primary point of contact for financial services and will enable greater depth of interaction with UK-based corporations.
By providing complete financial and advisory solutions that encourage their aspirations, Deutsche Numis will help over 170 corporate broking clients and grow its ties with both current and future clients.
Consulting services, corporate broking, and ECM – covering IPOs, research, sales, and execution – will all be areas in which the firm will hold an advantage.
In addition, Deutsche Numis will have exposure to a wide range of global networks as a member of the Deutsche Bank Group, which will demonstrate the development of its corporate finance capabilities.
Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson will join Henrik Johnsson, co-head of EMEA Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank and the new chairman of Deutsche Numis, as co-CEOs of Deutsche Numis.
Former Numis chairman Luke Savage will remain on the board and work closely with the executive team.
Fabrizio Campelli, head of corporate bank, and investment bank at Deutsche Bank commented: “The combination of Deutsche Bank’s UK and Ireland corporate finance business with Numis is a perfect partnership and we are delighted to bring the teams together under the new brand, Deutsche Numis. The transaction is strongly aligned to our Global Hausbank strategy, allowing us to expand our reach amongst UK and international corporates in Europe’s largest investment banking market, and underlines our long-term commitment to the UK.”
Alex Ham, co-CEO of Deutsche Numis stated: “Deutsche Numis is now a leading force in UK investment banking, building on a long track record of providing innovative financial advice and solutions for ambitious public and private companies, and investors doing business in the UK. We are delighted to now be part of the wider Deutsche Bank Group and are looking forward to working together with our new colleagues across all our businesses.”
Ross Mitchinson, co-CEO of Deutsche Numis added: “We look forward to continuing to build our position in UK investment banking, enhanced by the scale and strength of Deutsche Bank, including the ability to draw on a global industry capability and a broader array of financing solutions.”