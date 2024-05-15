Capital markets consulting and services provider Delta Capita has appointed Liliana Girao-Tavares as its US head of client lifestyle management.
Based in New York, Girao-Tavares will lead client lifestyle management in the region for Delta Capita, working with clients and teams, both local and global, to support North America clientele.
Most recently, Girao-Tavares was CLM global head of regulatory due diligence and Credit Suisse. She also held roles at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
Girao-Tavares said: “I am pleased to be joining Delta Capita at an exciting time of growth in the US. Delta Capita has established an innovative and high-performing culture and I look forward to partnering with our clients on our commitment to successfully deliver the best-in-class market leading solutions.”
Tracey Allen, head of CLM services at Delta Capita, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Liliana to Delta Capita. Her extensive experience in the CLM field will play a crucial role in driving our North American CLM business growth strategy and providing support to our clients and teams in the US and Canada.”
In April 2024, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) sold its client on-boarding technology to Delta Capita.
Client Onboarding (previously GoldTier) is an end-to-end KYC client lifecycle management compliance solution that leverages effective data and technology used by notable banks and financial institutions worldwide.
This purchase is a component of Delta Capita’s aim to provide technology solutions and managed services that are essential to financial institutions.
In addition to enhancing its current Karbon array of KYC client lifecycle compliance services, tools, and solutions, Client On-Boarding will strengthen Delta Capita’s role as an innovator in the KYC client lifecycle management (CLM) managed services industry.
Under the terms of the agreement, Client On-Boarding’s existing institutional client base in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia has been transferred to Delta Capita.
LSEG will still be a client of the solution.