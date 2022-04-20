Amundi and DBS launch CIO Barbell Income Fund

Retail investors in Singapore with DBS can now buy into the Amundi Asia Funds – CIO Barbell Income Fund, previously only available to accredited investors.

The Fund adopts the DBS CIO Barbell Strategy of investing in both income-generating investments and growth stocks aligned with long-term secular themes.

Investors need to invest a minimum of SGD1,000 ($738) and pay an initial sales charge of 0.82%. They are also not subjected to a lock-in investing period.

Customers are entitled to:

Benefit from greater diversification;

Buy right with the buy-write strategy, and

Engage directly with the bank’s wealth management experts.

The CIO Barbell Income Fund is managed by Amundi with DBS CIO as the investment adviser and will be exclusively distributed by DBS.

Furthermore, the Fund is available for DBS/POSB retail and DBS Treasures customers to purchase via internet banking and soon through the digibank app.

Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer at DBS Bank: “Uncertainty looks set to remain in the foreseeable future, as the world continues to grapple with a myriad of challenges including the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, among others. Rising inflation and low rates will diminish consumer spending power in the years to come, which reinforces the need for customers to actively invest and grow their wealth. When investors start investing isn’t as important as how long they stay invested, and there’s no time like the present. In this new normal, it is important that they adopt a multi-asset, Barbell portfolio approach with underlying best-in-class companies.

“Our first Barbell fund was rolled out to wealth clients in August 2019 and has returned over 8% on an annualised basis. Subsequently, this strategy has won our clients’ confidence with assets under management growing to SGD 3 billion as at end March 2022. The DBS CIO Barbell Income Fund would employ this similar strategy with income generation as its objective.”

DBS plans to help one million customers in Singapore get insured and invested by 2023.